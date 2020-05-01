Tracking coronavirus: Over 34,700 cases reported in Florida; 1,314 deaths

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

5:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health says there are 33,690 cases of coronavirus in the state. The death toll is at 1,268.

5:30 a.m. -- Volusia County will lift limitations to its beaches beginning May 2, officials announced on Thursday. Beachgoers have been required to engage in physical activity such as walking or jogging and then leave the beach when they were done. But beginning Saturday, those restrictions will be lifted and sitting, sunbathing and other activities will be permitted once again. Read more HERE.

5:45 a.m. -- Governor Ron DeSantis will be giving an update on the coronavirus response around 10:30 a.m. Friday. You'll be able to watch it live HERE.

6:00 a.m. -- Starting Friday, Universal will be checking the temperature of all team members and business visitors who come in to resort property, as well as to their off-site locations. Read more HERE.

6:15 a.m. -- While two new coronavirus testing sites open this weekend, the Orange County Convention Center testing site has announced a new entry point that people must follow to come get tested. Details HERE.

7:30 a.m. -- Orange County is expected to release more details today about its plans to re-open the county ahead of restaurants and retail stores re-opening on Monday. Details HERE.

9:00 a.m. -- A growing number of major U.S. carriers have mandated that flight attendants wear protective masks during flights, with many airlines also urging passengers to don protective face coverings as well. List of airlines HERE.

11:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health announced that cases in the state have jumped to 34,728, which is up 1,038 from Thursday. The death has increased to 1,314.

12:00 p.m. -- Governor Ron DeSantis announced that state parks will reopen on May 4 as part of his Phase 1 plan for Florida. Details HERE.

4:30 p.m. -- Orange County leaders are asking Gov. DeSantis is hair stylists, salons and other personal services could reopen on Monday as part of phase one. Details HERE.

6:00 p.m. -- The Florida Department of Health says there are 34,728 cases of coronavirus in the state. The death toll is at 1,314.

