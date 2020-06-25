Tracking Coronavirus: Over 5,000 new cases, 46 more deaths reported by Florida health officials

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

10:55 a.m. -- The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health show that there have been 114,018 cases of COVID-19 statewide, resulting in 3,327 deaths. That is an increase of 5,004 cases and 46 deaths since Wednesday morning.

10:15 a.m. -- With one month of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season and four named storms already in the books, now is the time to prepare before the stormiest part of the season -- while still dealing with the coronavirus. Step-by-step hurricane plan HERE.

9:30 a.m. -- Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for bankruptcy protection. Read more HERE.

9:00 a.m. -- The World Health Organization said it expects the world will reach a total of 10 million coronavirus cases “within the next week.” Details HERE.

8:45 a.m. -- Another 1.48 million laid-off Americans sought unemployment aid last week, according to the Department of Labor. The layoffs that have left millions unemployed and have remained high even as many businesses have reopened and rehired some laid-off workers.

8:30 a.m. -- The extra $600 a week in unemployment benefits for out-of-work Americans is set to expire at the end of July, even as the coronavirus pandemic and related economic lockdown continue to trigger a historic number of layoffs.

7:45 a.m. -- An online petition asking Walt Disney World officials to delay the reopening of the parks amid the coronavirus pandemic has garnered nearly 10,000 signatures. Read more HERE.

7:00 a.m. -- The CDC released its latest forecast of expected U.S. coronavirus deaths, predicting that between 130,000 and 150,000 Americans would die of the virus by July 18. Details HERE.

6:30 a.m. -- Orange County officials are keeping a close eye on hospital bed capacities. As coronavirus numbers are skyrocketing, they say hospitalizations are increasing as well.

“For me, I wasn’t worried, but I guess I should have been,” said Chris Martin, who recently tested positive for COVID-19.

6:00 a.m. -- More Orlando firefighters have tested positive for COVID-19, and some of the cases are following the trend of the coronavirus skewing younger.

5:30 a.m. -- The governors of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut are ordering a mandatory 14-day quarantine on visitors from states with high COVID-19 cases, including Florida, starting Thursday. See what other states are included HERE.

Despite the rise in new infections, Governor DeSantis has not signaled any possibility of retreat from reopening the state after three months of closures that have damaged the economy, keeping hundreds of thousands of people from their jobs and disrupting the day-to-day lives of Floridians.

Phase two of Florida's reopening is ongoing. The following is in effect:

Restaurants can now allow bar-top seating with appropriate social distancing.

Bars and pubs can now operate with 50 percent capacity indoors and full capacity outside as long as appropriate social distancing is followed. Only seated patrons can receive service.

Retail stores can now operate at full capacity with responsible social distancing and sanitization protocols.

Gyms can now operate at full capacity as well with appropriate social distancing and frequent sanitization.

Entertainment businesses, like movie theaters, concert houses, auditoriums, playhouses, bowling alleys and arcades, can operate at 50 percent with appropriate social distancing and sanitization protocols.

Personal services businesses, including but not limited to tattoo parlors, acupuncture establishments, tanning salons, and massage establishments, may operate with guidance from the Florida Department of Health.

Pari-mutuel betting facilities can submit a request to reopen to the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The request must include an endorsement from their county mayor or county administrator if there is no mayor.

Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach -- which are the counties that got hit the heaviest by coronavirus in Florida -- will remain in phase one for the time being. When ready, they can seek approval from their county mayor or county administrator to enter phase two.

Coronavirus can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth, including when an individual coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land on objects and surfaces. Others can then contract the virus by touching these objects or surfaces, then their eyes, nose or mouth.

As stated before, symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They may show in as few as two days or as many as 14 days following exposure, the Florida Department of Health says. Most people recover from COVID-19 without special treatment, but the elderly and those with underlying medical problems are more likely to develop serious illness.

If you display coronavirus symptoms, you should contact a local health organization and make them aware of your condition prior to arrival while also following specific instructions or guidelines they may have.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911 and let them know if you have been infected or believe that you may be. If you are infected, a medical professional or another authority will likely advise that you remain isolated while sick. This includes staying at home and not going into public places or large events.

Please visit the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage for information and guidance regarding COVID-19 in Florida.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-(866) 779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours a day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.

Globally, there have been over 9.4 million COVID-19 cases, resulting in over 483,000 deaths, according to John Hopkins University.

Below is an interactive John Hopkins University dashboard, showing a country-by-country breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases across the world.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to view the interactive John Hopkins University dashboard

