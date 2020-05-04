Tracking Coronavirus: Over 800 new cases of coronavirus announced as phase one of Florida reopening begins

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

12:00 a.m. -- Florida's 'stay-at-home' order expires. The state enters phase one of reopening, allowing restaurants and retail stores to open with limited capacity. Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties are excluded from this order. Read more HERE.

6:00 a.m. -- Florida's DEO website is back up after going down over the weekend.

10:30 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health says that there are currently 36,897 cases of COVID-19 in Florida and a new death toll of 1,399. That is an additional 819 cases and 20 deaths since Sunday morning. Read more HERE.

11:00 a.m. -- Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer is allowing restaurants to expand seating into private parking lots, allowing them to serve more patrons. Details can be found HERE.

Advertisement

11:00 a.m.-- The Florida Mall, Orlando International Premium Outlets, Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets, and Orlando Outlet Marketplace are open once again, Simon Properties announced. Read about the new safety policies in place HERE.

11:30 a.m. -- The new antibody testing site at the Volusia County Fairgrounds hit capacity just a few hours after opening. Testing site hours and more details HERE.

Below is an interactive county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Florida.

If you are having trouble seeing the map or using it (especially on a mobile device), click here to load in a new window.

Globally, John Hopkins University reports that there are over 3.5 million cases of coronavirus and 244,000 deaths.

Below is an interactive country-by-country map of COVID-19 cases across the world.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to see the interactive world map of coronavirus cases

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 News for the latest coronavirus news.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to tune in to FOX 35 Orlando