Tracking coronavirus: Some labs not reporting negative COVID-19 results; last 2 Disney parks reopen

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

8:00 a.m. -- Nearly one-third of every person under 18 years old tested for the coronavirus in Florida are positive for the virus, according to a report. Details HERE.

7:30 a.m. -- The first COVID-19 vaccine tested in the U.S. revved up people’s immune systems just the way scientists had hoped, researchers reported Tuesday -- as the shots are poised to begin key final testing. Read more HERE.

7:00 a.m. -- The Trump administration has ordered hospitals to begin sending coronavirus patient information directly to the Department of Health and Human Services, bypassing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

6:00 a.m. -- Walt Disney World’s final two parks reopen to the general public on Wednesday after being shut down for months due to the coronavirus pandemic. What to know before you go HERE.

5:30 a.m. -- Some Central Florida school districts have voted to delay the start of the 2020-2021 school year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Details HERE.

5:00 a.m. -- FOX 35 News broke a story that is calling Florida's coronavirus numbers into question. Floridians depend on the coronavirus numbers, but they might not be telling the whole story. Several lawmakers say they are extremely disturbed by the findings, saying there needs to be more oversight.

After FOX 35 News noticed errors in the state's report on positivity rates, the Florida Department of Health said that some laboratories have not been reporting negative test result data to the state.

Countless labs have reported a 100 percent positivity rate, which means every single person tested was positive. Other labs had very high positivity rates. FOX 35 News found that testing sites like one local Centra Care reported that 83 people were tested and all tested positive. Then, NCF Diagnostics in Alachua reported 88 percent of tests were positive. Read more HERE.

4:00 a.m. -- The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health show that there have been 291,629 cases of COVID-19 statewide, resulting in 4,409 deaths. That is an increase of 9,194 cases and 132 deaths, becoming the biggest single-day jump in deaths yet. The previous record was on July 9th with a single-day jump of 120 deaths.

