Tracking coronavirus: State cases jump by over 1,200, 28 more deaths reported as phase 2 starts

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

6:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health says there are 61,488 positive cases of coronavirus in the state. The death toll has risen to 2,660.

7:00 a.m. -- As Florida entered phase 2 of reopening on Friday, health officials announced that cases have spiked in the Sunshine State, warning that the coronavirus is still active in Central Florida. “We still have to be on our guard. This is not a virus you want to get, obviously,” said Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings. “Forty-four people in our community, alone, have died from this virus.”

The Florida Department of Health said that on Thursday, more than 1,700 new cases of COVID-19 popped up in the state.

7:30 a.m. -- Protesters will be gathering next week to call for changes regarding Florida’s unemployment system, a system that many people have reported having problems filing claims and getting payments after suddenly losing their jobs. Details HERE.

8:00 a.m. -- SeaWorld Orlando will reopen to the public on June 11 – as long as you have a reservation in advance. The theme park added the extra requirement for guests to their reopening plans. This affects guests wanting to attend SeaWorld, Aquatica and Discovery Cove.

Advertisement

9:00 a.m. -- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield apologized Thursday for the health agency's lack of reporting on the racial disparities in COVID-19 patients, making it difficult to allocate resources to minority communities hit hard by the pandemic.

10:00 a.m. -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says some Americans are using unsafe practices in an attempt to prevent getting the coronavirus, including gargling with bleach. Details HERE.

11:15 a.m. -- The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health show there are 62,758 cases of coronavirus in the state, up 1,270 since Friday. There have been 2,688 deaths.

1:20 p.m. -- Universal Orlando is back open, along with a host of other businesses, as phase 2 of reopening continues. We take an inside look at what it's like with new safety measures in place HERE.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Florida COVID-19 Interactive Map HERE