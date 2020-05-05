Tracking coronavirus: State deaths near 1,400; Governor wants investigation into unemployment system

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

5:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health says there are 36,897 cases of coronavirus in the state. The death toll is at 1,399 as Phase 1 of Governor DeSantis' reopening plan begins.

5:30 a.m. -- Cinco de Mayo is today and is traditionally a big holiday for bars and nightclubs, but the coronavirus pandemic has dealt those establishments another blow.

