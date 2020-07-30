Tracking coronavirus: State-supported COVID-19 testing sites to close for potential tropical storm

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

6:24 a.m. -- Seminole County will give out $20 million to those struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county said that they will soon let individuals and businesses apply for the CARES Act money. Individuals can get up to $5,000 and businesses up to $15,000.

5:18 a.m. -- There's a possibly groundbreaking new discovery in the fight against Alzheimer's Disease. Researchers now say a flu shot could reduce your risk for Alzheimer's and dementia. Read more HERE.

5:00 a.m. -- All state-supported COVID-19 testing sites will temporarily close starting Thursday because of the approaching Tropical Storm Isaias.

4:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health on Wednesday reported another 216 coronavirus deaths, making it a record single-day spike in deaths. The total is now at 6,333. The state also added another 9,446 cases of coronavirus, bringing the total in Florida to 451,423.

Advertisement

Florida COVID-19 Interactive Map HERE

Worldwide COVID-19 Interactive Map

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.