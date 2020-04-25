Tracking coronavirus: Task Force launches public comment portal; 9 new deaths reported in Florida

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

7:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health reports that there are 30,533 coronavirus cases in the state. The death toll 1,046.

7:30 a.m. -- The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health seems to indicated that Orange County is seeing a decline in new coronavirus cases. Details HERE.

8:15 a.m. -- People on social media are puttig out a call, asking others to join a virtual protest using #FLDEOVIRTUALPROTEST. Read more HERE.

9:30 a.m. -- The Re-Open Florida Task Force launched a public comment submission portal on Saturday open to all Floridians. Submit your comments HERE.

11:00 a.m. -- New numbers from the Florida Department of Health say there are 30,839 cases of coronavirus in Florida. The death toll has risen to 1,055.

County-by-county:

Orange: 1,304

Volusia: 432

Seminole: 351

Osceola: 463

Marion: 150

Lake: 221

Flagler: 116

Brevard: 250

11:30 a.m. -- Governor Ron DeSantis gave an update on the coronavirus response in Florida.

(Mobile users can watch HERE)

12:30 p.m. -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added six new coronavirus symptoms to their website that the public should be aware of. Details HERE.

