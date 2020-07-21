Tracking coronavirus: Volunteers needed for vaccine trials in Orlando; State to investigate test mix-ups

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

7:51 a.m. -- The Volusia County School Board is expected to vote on its back-to-school plan on Tuesday. The options they're offering parents HERE.

6:12 a.m. -- Grocery chain Winn-Dixie will require customers to wear face masks while shopping at its stores beginning July 27 amid a surge of coronavirus cases across the country, parent company Southeastern Grocers said Monday. Read more HERE.

5:45 a.m. -- How does someone test positive for coronavirus if they have never been tested? Reports of this happening have been pouring into FOX 35 News since we began investigating COVID-19 data. Details HERE.

5:35 a.m. -- The Orlando Immunology Center has been selected to do a vaccine trial for a COVID-19 vaccine, and they're looking for volunteers to take part in the study. Read more HERE.

4:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health reported 10,347 new coronavirus cases, as well as 90 additional Florida resident deaths. Health officials say there have now been 360,394 cases of COVID-19 since March, along with 5,072 Florida resident deaths.

10,347 new positive COVID-19 cases (10,287 Florida residents and 60 non-Florida residents)

90 Florida resident deaths related to COVID-19

On Sunday, 14.74 percent of cases tested positive

Test results for more than 78,900 individuals were reported to the Department of Health

