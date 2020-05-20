Tracking coronavirus: VP Mike Pence to deliver PPE to Orlando nursing home; Disney Springs reopens

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

4:00 a.m. -- After shutting down in March due to the coronavirus, Disney Springs reopens to the public on Wednesday -- under certain safety requirements. What you need to know HERE.

5:00 a.m. -- As of 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, there are 46,944 cases of coronavirus in the state, according to the Florida Department of Health. There are 2,052 deaths reported.

6:00 a.m. -- Vice President Mike Pence will be in Orlando to deliver PPE to a nursing home. He'll also participate in a roundtable discussion with local tourism leaders. Details HERE.

6:30 a.m. -- The summer months are fast approaching and that normally means a time to hit the local swim club and enjoy a day by the pool. However the coronavirus pandemic has many questioning whether it is safe to be around the water for fear of contracting the virus. The good news, is it is unlikely that you could get COVID-19 from the physical pool water, as long as health standards are being practiced.

6:45 a.m. -- A mysterious illness with possible ties to the coronavirus is now affecting children in Florida. Two cases have been reported in South Florida, the first confirmed in the state. Details HERE.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Advertisement

MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch FOX 35 News live

Florida COVID-19 Interactive Map

Worldwide COVID-19 Interactive Map: