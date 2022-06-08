Triple digit 'feels like' temperatures return to Central Florida

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Today's forecast high: 95 degrees

Tonight's forecast low: 75 degrees

MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS:

Super hot temps on tap again today. Mid-90s inland, close to 90 along the beaches. Heat index or "feels-like temps" will move up to near 101-degrees during peak afternoon heating. Showers and storms return primarily after 2 p.m. this Wednesday afternoon.

Heavy rain and cloud to ground lightning will be the main concerns. Storms ease close to sundown. Coverage this afternoon is up compared to Tuesday's lackluster rain performance. 50% range at most interior locations, 30-40% along the Atlantic beaches.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Wednesday brings hot, humid weather to the attractions. Highs near 95 and a heat index value near 101-degree this afternoon. Showers and storms return after 2 p.m. with coverage at 50%. Heavy rain and lightning will be the main threats. Visitors at the parks are reminded to apply a good sunscreen, take breaks in the A/C and hydrate.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

Wednesday brings decent beach conditions early. Rain chances rising after 11 a.m. or so as the seabreeze activates. Showers and storms will be possible with lightning the main hazard. Surf is in the 1-3' range as remaining swell from distant ALEX courses into the coastal waters. Rip current risk remains in the moderate range.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Expect more of the same weather for much of the week. Hot and humid with highs in the 90s, lows in the 70s. Daily rain chances will ebb and flow through the week and will remain dependent on local moisture sources and seabreeze developments. The tropics remain quiet over the next 5 days with tropical storm development is NOT EXPECTED!