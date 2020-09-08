Tropical Storm Paulette gains strength, Rene forecasted to become hurricane

The tropics are heating up!

The latest update from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has forecasters keeping tabs on 4 systems as we get deeper into the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

Tropical Storm Paulette has gained strength and is currently located about 1,285 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Maximum sustained winds have increased to 65 mph with higher gusts.

"Moderate additional strengthening is possible today and Paulette could be near hurricane strength by tonight. Gradual weakening is expected by late Wednesday," the NHC said.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Rene is 140 miles west-northwest of Santo Antao, Cabo Verde Islands. Maximum sustained winds are at 40 mph.

Rene is forecast to become a hurricane over the next few days but does not pose any threat to Florida. A tropical storm warning is currently in effect for the Cabo Verde Islands.

An area of low pressure located about 300 miles west-southwest of Bermuda is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Forecasters give it a 40 percent chance of developing over the next 5 days.

Then there's a tropical wave that is forecast to emerge off the west coast of Africa late Wednesday or Thursday.

"Gradual development is anticipated once the system moves over water, and a tropical depression could form late this week or over the weekend while the system moves generally westward across the eastern tropical Atlantic."

The NHC gives the wave a 70 percent chance of developing over the next 5 days.

