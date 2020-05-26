Tropical system continues to soak Central Florida

An area of low pressure continues to bring rain to the Orlando area and could put a damper on the first crewed launch from American soil in nearly a decade.

A tropical wave will move North across Florida on Tuesday, approaching the Savannah/Hilton Head areas on Wednesday.

The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center says the tropical wave has a 20% chance of developing over the next 2-5 days.

"The outlook for Florida, doesn't mean a whole lot, just a rain impact," said FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King. "Still, enhancing rain chances for Central Florida roughly through about Wednesday. After that, we return to a more summer-like pattern as that Easterly wave gets out of our hair and goes blowing on out of here."

Regardless of development, the National Hurricane Center says heavy rainfall could cause flash flooding over portions of southern and Central Florida Tuesday night.

"Gusty winds could also produce rough marine conditions and life-threatening surf and rip currents along the coasts of eastern Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas through Wednesday."

Forecasters put the odds of acceptable launch weather at 40% for Wednesday's historic liftoff.

