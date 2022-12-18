Truck trailer hauling 6,000 pounds of onions catches fire on Florida interstate

The trailer of a pick-up truck hauling several thousand pounds of onions caught fire on a Florida interstate in Ocala Saturday night.

Ocala Fire Rescue said its crews responded to Interstate 75, south of the US 27 exit, shortly after 8:30 p.m. regarding a freight vehicle fire, and found the truck's open trailer fully engulfed in flames. The trailer contained six cargo bins filled with 6,000 pounds of onions (1,000 pounds each).

The fire was put out within three minutes of crews arriving.

According to the truck driver, the fire started after one of the truck's tires blew out, authorities said. It was then that he pulled over to ensure all was well and found flames coming from the trailer's passenger side.

No on was hurt in the incident, but the onions were affected.