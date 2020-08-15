Trump supporters hope to set world record with boat parade in Clearwater

article

Supporters of President Donald Trump in Clearwater are hoping to break a Guinness record for holding the world's largest boat parade.

They say they need more than 1,180 boats to break the record.

Organizers report that they have already surpassed that number of paid entrants and are expecting more than 2,000 on the water, according to FOX 13.

Boaters from all over the state showed up to take part.

“It’ll be nice to be in the open air, sunshine, maintain distance and support what we believe is the proper presidental choice,” organizer Cliff Gehart offered. “We think it’ll be cool to see a thousand boats with thousands of flags.”

Advertisement

RELATED: Hundreds take part in Central Florida boat parade held in honor of President Trump

The event kicked off Saturday around 10 a.m. near Pier 60 in Clearwater.