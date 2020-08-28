Try it: Online tool creates personalized report of your COVID-19 risk

article

Are you take extra precautions during the coronavirus pandemic or going about your day as usual?

A new online tool released by the Florida Department of Elder Affairs gives users their very own personalized risk report of catching COVID-19.

All you do is answer some questions and you’ll receive a custom report based on your habits and lifestyle.

“Find out how likely you are to get or spread COVID-19, how severe it might be if you get sick, steps to reduce your risks, and ways to have your needs met during the pandemic,” the website reads.

The guidance given is from experts and organizations based on recommendations from the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

To see how at-risk you are, take the test HERE.