‘Turn yourself in:’ Mom of 25-year-old Florida man killed in wrong-way crash wants justice

The mom of one of the victims of a triple deadly crash in Volusia County said her son was loved by everyone he met.

Theresa Moser said her son Kyle Moser had just turned 25 and was the youngest of her five children.

Moser was killed in a crash alongside two others when the car they were traveling in was hit by a suspected wrong-way driver early Sunday on State Road 44 in DeLand.

Moser said her son loved fashion, giving back to his community and was a beloved server at Top of Daytona, a restaurant in Daytona Beach.

"He had that pearly white smile and every time I close my eyes, I just see that smile," she said.

The crash also took the life of Alexandra Dulin, a popular social media influencer. Moser told FOX 35 the driver of the car – the sole survivor of the crash – was Kyle’s best friend.

"Sweetest kid in the world and he’s angry now. We’re all angry and it just hurts. My heart breaks. No parent should have to bury their child," she said.

The Florida Highway Patrol continues to search for the driver of the Toyota Tacoma that hit the group head-on. Troopers say the truck was going the wrong way on SR-44.

Moser has a message for the driver. "Turn yourself in. Stand up," she said.