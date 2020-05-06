U.S. Navy's Blue Angels to fly over 2 Florida cities to honor healthcare workers, first responders

article

The U.S. Navy's Blue Angels fly through Florida this week, adding two stops to its schedule of flyovers honoring healthcare workers, first responders, and other essential personnel.

The Blue Angels and their Air Force counterparts, the Thunderbirds, have replaced their springtime airshow schedule with flyovers of major cities as part of a ‘thank-you‘ tour for COVID-19 first responders.

The teams have already looped around the skies of New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington, and Atlanta. Dallas, New Orleans, and Houston are up next for the Blue Angels.

Now, the Blue Angels have added Jacksonville and Miami to their agenda for Friday.

Specific routes and schedules will be released later this week.

Jacksonville is home to a major naval air station, and the Blue Angels are based down the Panhandle in Pensacola.

The Air Force’s Thunderbirds were headed home to Nevada Tuesday. The team plans to announce additional flyovers in the coming days.

