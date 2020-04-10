Expand / Collapse search

U.S. Postal Service hiring for positions in Central Florida

FOX 35 Orlando
United States Postal Service (USPS) trucks are parked at a postal facility on August 15, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. - If you are looking for a job amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) has several positions available throughout Florida.

Hourly rates range from $16.21 an hour to $17.95 an hour. 

According to the website, USPS is looking to fill positions such as mail processing assistant, temporary carrier assistant and clerk assistant. 

All applicants must be a U.S. citizen or have a permanent alien status. Only 18 and older can apply. 

The deadline to apply for many positions is this Friday or through the weekend. 

You can complete an application HERE. 

