UCF Police pulls its officers from protests in Downtown Orlando

The University of Central Florida (UCF) Police Department (UCFPD) is pulling its officers from the protests in Downtown Orlando.

For about a week straight now, protesters have marched through Downtown Orlando, demanding justice for George Floyd and denouncing both police brutality and racism. Much of the protesting has been peaceful, but there have been altercations between officers and protesters where tear gas and pepper spray has been used. 88 arrests have been made since the protesting started.

The UCF Police Department has reportedly been assisting with law enforcement efforts surrounding these protests but they will no longer do so.

"I am committed to listening to our community and to leading UCFPD in doing the right thing," UCF Police Chief Carl Metzger said. "That's why I have decided that it is no longer necessary for our officers to be there."

He goes on to state that the UCFPD has a special relationship with our students and faculty and staff members that relies on mutual trust, understanding, and respect.

"My interests are in maintaining that relationship while also prioritizing our community's safety. It is my sincere hope that the demonstrations remain peaceful, but if conditions change, UCFPD may be called upon to provide assistance in the interest of community safety and in accordance with our department's policies and practices," he added.

The Chief closed his letter on Twitter by stating that the UCFPD will "remain committed to listening, learning and growing alongside our community. We are a stronger UCF when we stand together."

