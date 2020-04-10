UCF to expand remote instruction through the summer

article

Students at the University of Central Florida (UCF) won't be seeing each other face-to-face in a classroom until at least the fall.

UCF announced they will be extending their remote classes through all upcoming summer sessions.

The earliest that face-to-face classes could resume is in the fall. At this time, remote work for employees will continue until further notice.

"We recognize that this news may be disappointing for some of you and reassuring for others, while also leading to many questions," the university said in a press release. "While we don't yet knoow the long-term impact of this pandemic, we wanted to make this decision well in advance to give students and faculty time to plan."

UCF says student support functions, such as academic advising, financial aid, counseling and other essential resources, will continue to be offered remotely. Orientation for incoming students also will be held remotely.