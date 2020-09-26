ULA delays launch of spy satellite for 3rd time; 2 more launches planned

United Launch Alliance (ULA) has delayed the launch of its Delta IV Heavy NROL-44 mission for the third time in two days.

The space company said that while the rocket is ready for launch, they are taking extra precautions to ensure that all issues are resolved with the swing arm retraction system.

The launch will now reportedly take place on Tuesday, September 29th from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. An exact liftoff time has not yet been provided.

This is the third time that the launch has been postponed, as it was originally scheduled for Sunday, then Monday, and now Tuesday.

MORE NEWS: Possible hints of life spotted in Venus' clouds, astronomers say

Advertisement

Tuesday is the same day that SpaceX plans to launch the U.S. Air Force’s fourth third-generation navigation satellite for the Global Positioning System. This mission has also been delayed several times since last year.

SpaceX has two launches planned for this upcoming week. FOX 35 has reached out to see if the ULA delay will affect their launch schedule.

MONDAY, SEPT. 28: SPACEX STARLINK MISSION

SpaceX will launch its 13th batch of Starlink satellites aboard a Falcon 9 rocket on Monday. The 60 satellites are for SpaceX's Starlink broadband network. The mission was scrubbed on September 17th due to weather.

Liftoff time is set for 10:22 a.m. EDT from the Kennedy Space Center.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 29: SPACEX FALCON 9 GPS

SpaceX hopes to launch the U.S. Air Force’s fourth third-generation navigation satellite for the Global Positioning System after the mission was delayed several times since last year.

The launch has been moved up from its September 30th date.

Liftoff is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. EDT from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.