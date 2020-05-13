Universal CityWalk reopens Thursday: Here are the safety measures visitors will go through

Visitors should expect some additional safety measures when Universal CityWalk reopens on Thursday.

The entertainment complex has been closed for months along with the theme parks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Universal officials say enhanced sanitization procedures and additional measures will be in place. This includes:

Everyone, both guests and team members, must wear face coverings.

Temperature checks are required upon arrival and guests with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or greater will not be admitted.

Team members will also undergo temperature checks and wear face coverings. Those with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will not be allowed to park.

Wash hands often for at least 20 seconds.

Practice social distancing and keep at least six-feet of distance between other guests. Floor markings will be visible to promote social distancing. Capacity will also be limited at venues to help enforce social distancing.

Cashless payments will be an option at all venues. You can even order food and drink options at participating restaurants with the Universal Orlando Resort app.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

Select shopping and food options will be available with limited menus and seating capacities.

Open venues will include:

Auntie Anne’s Pretzels

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.™ Restaurant & Market

Jimmy Buffett’s® Margaritaville® (outside seating and Lone Palm area only)

Red Oven Pizza Bakery

Voodoo Doughnut

Hart & Huntington Tattoo Company™ (retail only)

Universal Studios Store

Select merchandise carts as well as Hollywood Drive-In Golf.

Other venues, like Blue Man Group, all nightclubs, and Universal Cinemark, will remain closed.

Universal CityWalk will be open every day from 4:00 p.m To 10:00 p.m. and there will be free self-parking. Valet will not be available.

Universal's theme parks and hotels will be closed until at least May 31.

Disney Springs will reopen as well starting May 20th. A limited number of shopping and dining experiences will be open.

