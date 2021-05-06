Universal Orlando ends temperature checks, but how long will masks be required?

article

Some big changes start Thursday at Universal Studios.

The park is adjusting its safety guidelines as more people get vaccinated.

Universal Orlando updated its website with some of those new procedures but many of the ones already in place will remain. Face masks are still going to be required even if you have been vaccinated against COVID-19, but starting Thursday, guests and employees will no longer go through temperature screenings.

They are also reducing their social distancing protocols from 6-feet to 3-feet.

Universal called it 'getting closer to normal' on its website.

Walt Disney World also says they will phase out onsite temperature screenings for cast members beginning May 8 and for guests on May 16.

Some parkgoers don't like the new changes.

"I don’t think they should. So many people coming from other countries and tourists."



Both parks say they are implementing these changes because of the evolving guidance from the CDC.

So how long will the theme parks keep the face mask requirements in place?

Governor Ron DeSantis this week issued an executive order eliminating local emergency COVID-19 restrictions, which takes effect July 1. However, Florida businesses, including theme parks, can still require face masks despite restrictions being lifted statewide.

In Orange County, Mayor Jerry Demings rolled out a 3-phase plan to doing away with COVID-19 restrictions. Phase 3 will begin when 70% of the population in the county 16 and older receives their 1st dose and/or the county's 14-day rolling positivity rate drops to 5% or below.

