Universal Orlando opening 2 haunted houses for daytime guests

Universal Orlando on Monday announced it will be opening two haunted houses available to daytime guests at Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

While Halloween Horror Nights 2020 was canceled weeks ago, the resort said Revenge of the Tooth Fairy and Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives will be open to guests beginning Sept. 19 and 20 as part of its Halloween seasonal experience.

"These haunted houses will scare the daylights out of you all weekend long, with frights brought to life through twisted artistry," Universal said of the houses that are included in daytime admission.

Universal describes the houses below:

Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives -- “We belong dead.” The last words of Frankenstein’s monster on that fateful night when his Bride rejected him. But his end was her beginning. Now the Bride is stepping out of the shadows to bring him back. And there’s nothing she won’t do as she sharpens her brilliance by experimenting on unsuspecting victims. The mate will have her monster. And the monster his mate.

Revenge of the Tooth Fairy -- The innocent traditions of the tooth fairy hide a darker ritual. All children must give up their baby teeth to the "goblinesque" tooth fairies or pay a gruesome price. Step into an old manor that has been overrun by yellow-clawed fiends who extract teeth by force. It’s an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth.

The Virtual Line™ experience is available for the haunted houses. When you're on property, use The Official Universal Orlando Resort app to select a return time for your group.

Guests will also be allowed to dress in costumes throughout the resort "to get in the sinister spirit of the season." You can read more about costume guidelines here. Special Offer for Florida Residents: Buy a Day, Visit Every day thru Dec. 24 For Free. More information here.