University of Florida pulls scholarship from high school football player for saying "N" word online

By FOX 35 News Staff
The University of Florida has pulled its scholarship offer from Marcus Stokes, a Nease High School quarterback after he posted a video of him saying the "N" word on social media while rapping a song. 

Stokes issued an apology on Sunday where he explained that he was in his car listening to rap music and was rapping along to the words. He then posted a video of it on social media that drew outrage. 

In his apology, Stokes said, "I respect the University of Florida's decision to withdraw my scholarship offer to play football. My intention was never to hurt anybody and I recognize that even when going along with a song, my words still carry a lot of weight."

According to ESPN, Stokes has received offers from Georgia Southern, Indiana, Liberty, Memphis, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Florida, University of Utah, and Virginia Tech. 

Stokes had been committed to the Gators since July 7.