University of Florida releases proposed reopening plan for students, staff

The University of Florida (UF) released its plan to reopen in the fall to students, staff and faculty.

In an extensive plan, the university outlined its protocols and procedures for reopening.

In one section, titled "COVID-19 Virus Testing, Contact Tracing and Surveillance," it said:

All students will undergo a screening assessment for COVID-19 risk factors as they return to campus; at-risk students will receive medical triage and COVID-19 testing

UF's plan says the fall semester is scheduled to begin on August 31.