'Unnecessary': Florida's teachers union granted emergency hearing on lawsuit reopening schools

A Florida's teachers union was granted an emergency hearing and could hear from a judge on Wednesday regarding a lawsuit against Governor Ron DeSantis reopening schools.

On July 20, a lawsuit was filed to stop Governor DeSantis' order that requires all Florida schools to resume face-to-face learning five days a week.

The President of the National Education Association, Lily Eskelsen Garcia, spoke on the topic after the lawsuit was filed. She stated that "to reopen all Florida schools before it’s safe is reckless. It is unreasonable. It is unnecessary, and it is a false choice to either keep schools closed and stop learning or to open them unsafely.”

