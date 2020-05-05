USF professor researching productivity of remote workers

One researcher is using the coronavirus pandemic to take a closer look at productivity while working from home.

A professor of psychology at the University of South Florida is studying 500 people who are working remotely and will watch how the workers adjust when they go back into the office.

Professor Tammy Allen says many employers may find that their businesses can still run remotely while also being productive.

"Ultimately, we want to be able to provide guidelines that will be useful for managers and organizations and also recognize that here in Florida, where we have hurricanes, that there could be other situations where workers need to rapidly transition to work from home," she says.

Allen says she will help develop guidelines for future remote work.