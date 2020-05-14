VCSO releases video showing deputies fire 82 rounds at Deltona suspect

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office has released new body cam video from a deputy involved shooting Tuesday that killed a 37-year-old man.

Wednesday, DeLand Police released its interaction with Gregory Howe after an officer pulled him over for not wearing a seatbelt then later discovering he had a suspended license.

The video shows as he takes off from the parking lot.

“Don’t do it,” the officer can be heard saying.

Minutes later, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office tracks the White GMC on 17.

They deploy stop sticks that slow the truck down but he eventually leads deputies to his home in Deltona. Investigators said Howe pointed an assault rifle at them when deputies pulled up next to him.

Four deputies fired 82 rounds in 10 seconds.

Thursday, the sheriff’s office said it believes he fired one round. They said they found the weapon loaded with thirteen rounds, one of them discharged.