Vehicles can park on Volusia County beaches again

Volusia County is taking another step towards normal.

Starting Saturday, you are allowed to park your vehicle on the beach. But there are certain limitations.

Specifically, Volusia County Beach Patrol wants you to park at the short blue posts. Staff has placed them 25-feet apart from each other at beach parking locations.

This help beachgoers observe social distancing rules and people are happy.

RELATED: Barber shops, hair and nail salons allowed to reopen starting Monday, Gov. DeSantis says

"It’s not totally back to normal but it feels good to be outside the house doing something other than looking at TV," said Derek Coop, who lives in Sanford.

Advertisement

"We know that beach access is most important and we’re happy to be able to offer safe options for beachgoers," said Volusia County Commissioner Chairman Ed Kelley.

RELATED: Disney World could reopen in late July, one analyst says

Beach parking is only allowed near these 14 vehicle access ramps throughout the county:

Granada Boulevard

Cardinal Drive

Williams Avenue

Seabreeze Boulevard

Silver Beach Avenue

Florida Shores Boulevard

Van Avenue

El Portal Street

Dunlawton Boulevard

Beach Street

Beachway Avenue

Crawford Road

Flagler Avenue

3rd Avenue

Beach driving is still off limits. Volusia County officials say beach safety will enforce the rules.