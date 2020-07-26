Vice President Mike Pence to visit Florida to discuss search for COVID-19 vaccine

Vice President Mike Pence will reportedly visit the University of Miami on Monday to discuss the search for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease expert, says that we should know very soon when a vaccine will be ready, stating that "we should know by the end of December of this year, the beginning of next year."

However, even if this is true, that does not necessarily mean all of us will be able to get the vaccine right away. The U.S. Health Department is working with our nation's military to accelerate development and aims to distribute 300 billion doses when the vaccine is ready.

"I think as we get into 2021, several months in, that you would have a vaccine that is widely available to people in the United States," Dr. Fauci clarified.

At this time, we do not know how durable a vaccine could be, meaning how much protection it could give us, how long it will last, or if people will need to get revaccinated. Dr. Fauci warned that there is a great deal in variability on how long antibodies last, with it lasting a few weeks for some and then a few months for others.

