Vice President Pence to visit Central Florida on Saturday

article

Vice President Mike Pence will be making campaign stops in Central Florida this weekend, with visits to Orlando and The Villages on Saturday.

Pence will attend a Latinos for Trump event at 1 p.m. at Central Christian University, at 5504 N Hiawassee Rd. in Orlando. Doors open at 11 a.m. and close at 12:30 p.m.

The Orlando stop will be followed by an event in The Villages at 3:30 p.m. at the Brownwood Paddock Square, 2705 W. Torch Lake Drive. This would be Pence’s second campaign rally in The Villages since 2016.

Those interested in attending must register for tickets (2 per guest) at the Trump campaign website: Orlando | The Villages.

Pence’s visit will come after Donald Trump Jr. campaigns Thursday in Panama City Beach and Tampa and Eric Trump holds an event Friday in Jacksonville in support of their father.

President Donald Trump was expected to make a campaign stop at Orlando Sanford International Airport last Friday but had to cancel after testing positive for the coronavirus. He was treated at Walter Reed Medical Center and released on Monday.

Advertisement

Pence tested negative ahead of his debate with U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris and the two were socially distanced and separated by plexiglass.

Florida is widely viewed as a must-win state for Trump as he seeks re-election.