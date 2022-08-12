Video: Bear climbs barbed wire fence at Florida Air Force base

A video shows a very sneaky black bear scaling a fence at Tyndall Air Force Base in Panama City, Florida.

Kevin Dalrymple was driving by the base on Wednesday when he saw the big bear climbing the fence and carefully maneuvering over the barbed wire onto the other side before running away.

"He went over that fence like an Olympian," Dalrymple told FOX 35 News.

He says this bear is part of a group of bears that wander the base regularly.

"The base is a protected area for them, so they're quite tame."

According to Tyndall AFB, the 26,000 acres of uninhabited, natural land that it sits on is home to a large population of Florida's black bears. There are an estimated 5,000 black bears in the state, but their primary threat is loss of habitat, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife. That's where Tyndall AFB comes in, giving them a safe place to roam.

"They’re very mellow," said Tech. Sgt. Arnold Sandoval, 325th Force Support Squadron Berg-Liles Dining Facility manager. "Their presence keeps things interesting and prevents Tyndall from being just another typical Air Force base."