Video shows flames shooting through roof of Ocala home

One person had to be rescued from an Ocala home after a video showed flames shooting through the roof during a house fire on Saturday.

Marion County Fire Rescue said they were dispatched to a fire at 5560 NW 39th Lane in Ocala after multiple people called 911 reporting that smoke and flames were visible from the home.

Crews said while they were inside the home, the roof collapsed over the garage. No firefighters were hurt during the collapse.

Crews were able to control the fire and sent one resident to a local hospital who is in stable condition.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.