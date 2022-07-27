WATCH: Video shows car smashing into toll booth, driving into ocean at Daytona Beach

New video shows the terrifying moments a car crashed through a toll booth and then drove onto Daytona Beach before ending up in the ocean. A 5-year-old boy who was swimming in the ocean was hit by the car and injured.

Surveillance video shows a white Nissan Altima speeding past a hotel pool on the beach before driving over the sand and down toward the water where it crashed.

Authorities responded to the scene on Sunday at International Speedway Boulevard (ISB) beach and found the car in the surf with a large crowd of beachgoers surrounding it.

Investigators say they believe the driver had a seizure. Authorities responded to the crash on International Speedway Boulevard (ISB) beach shortly before 5 p.m.

According to a report from Volusia County Beach Safety, investigators believe the driver suffered some kind of medical episode, possibly a seizure, and lost control of the vehicle. The driver's fiancée, a passenger in the car, tried to take control but was unable to avoid the crowds and 5-year-old David Alamos was hit.

A relative speaking on behalf of the family shared a message of concern.

"As a family, we are extremely tormented by the fact that we learned there was a five-year-old that was struck by the car yesterday and our hearts and prayers are with the family," said Waleska Lugo-DeJesus.

Alamos was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center for treatment of injuries to his chest and arm. The child – who was visiting from Tennessee with his family – spent Sunday night in the hospital. He needed some stitches, but is otherwise okay.

The boy's father said he is grateful it wasn’t worse.

"The doctor said he’s got nothing, no bones broken. He’s OK. He’s fine right now."

