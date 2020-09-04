Volusia County Fair canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

article

The Volusia County Fair & Youth show has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"This has been one of the most difficult decisions the Board has had to make," General Manager Ronnie Hull wrote in a letter.

The hope is to bring the fair back in 2021 "bigger and better than ever."

The Volusia County Fair Association says they will continue to support youth in agriculture, education, and community involvement. They also intend to hold youth livestock shows and auction in a modified manner.