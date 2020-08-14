Walmart extends closing time to 10 p.m. at most US stores

article

Walmart announced it's extending closing time to 10 p.m. at most of its stores in the US.

The big box retailer had reduced hours at its locations due to the pandemic, with closing time set to 8:30 p.m.

But by Aug. 17, Walmart says more than 4,000 of their 4,700 stores nationwide will expand their closing time by an hour and a half to 10 p.m.

The chain says their locations will host a senior shopping hour every Tuesday for customers age 60 and older, which will start one hour before the store opens. Pharmacies and vision centers will also be open at that time for those customers.

To find the hours of the store near you, visit Walmart's website.