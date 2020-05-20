Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, and SeaWorld to begin presenting reopening plans

article

Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, and SeaWorld will begin presenting their reopening plans on Thursday, Orange County officials said.

The three major Orlando-area theme parks will share their reopening details with a county task force. While all three parks will present their plans, only Universal will actually speak on Thursday. The other two parks will present at future task force meetings.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is allowing theme parks to submit plans for reopening but is mandating that Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings endorse the plans before they are submitted to the state.

The task force will also vote on Thursday about whether smaller attractions, like FunSpot and Gatorland, can open this weekend with safety standards in place.

