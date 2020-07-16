WATCH: Florida police take kangaroo into custody

It's not every day a kangaroo takes a ride in the back of a police car.

That's what happened on Thursday after Fort Lauderdale police captured a kangaroo that was spotted hopping around a neighborhood.

Police took the animal into custody and put it in the back of a patrol car. After arriving at Fort Lauderdale Police headquarters, the kangaroo hopped out of the car and into the building.

"Who caught a glimpse of #FLPD’s newest mate hoping through our community this morning?" the department tweeted. "Officers in District 2 worked together to safely capture this kangaroo and turn it over to the South Florida Wildlife Center."

Kangaroos are indigenous to Australia. The Australian government estimates that 34.3 million kangaroos lived within the commercial harvest areas of Australia in 2011.

Advertisement

MORE NEWS: