WATCH: Here's an inside look at Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom on reopening day

Walt Disney World reopened its magical gates to two of its theme parks on Saturday.

Guests took to social media to post photos and videos during the first official day of reopening for Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom. Disney has been shut down since March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

With social distancing protocols and safety measures in place, things look a lot different at 'The Most Magical Place on Earth.'

Guests walk toward Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom Park, July 11, 2020, at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., on the first day of the theme park’s phased reopening. (Matt Stroshane, photographer)

Guests wave as the “Mickey and Friends Cavalcade” passes by on Main Street, U.S.A. at Magic Kingdom Park, July 11, 2020, at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., on the first day of the theme park’s phased reopening. (Kent Phillips, Pho Expand

Guests stop to take a photo at Magic Kingdom Park, July 11, 2020, at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., on the first day of the theme park’s phased reopening. (Kent Phillips, Photographer)

Advertisement

Disney characters were still out and about during pop-up parades at Magic Kingdom.

Two young guests stop to take a photo at Magic Kingdom Park, July 11, 2020, at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., on the first day of the theme park’s phased reopening. (Olga Thompson, photographer)

Mickey Mouse pauses on Main Street, U.S.A. just before sunrise prior to the phased reopening of Magic Kingdom Park, July 11, 2020, at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kent Phillips, photographer)

Several guests posted about the social distancing markers on the ground that are present at the attractions. Unfortunately, Saturday also brought some heavy rain to parkgoers.