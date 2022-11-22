SpaceX scrubs 1 of 2 rocket launches set to lift off from Florida Tuesday

SpaceX has scrubbed one of the two scheduled launches from Florida Tuesday due to weather conditions.

The space agency's Falcon 9 rocket launch of Dragon's 26th Commercial Resupply Services (CRS-26) mission was set to lift off at 3:54 p.m. ET. from the Kennedy Space Center to the International Space Station, but officials decided to call it off just minutes before launch.

SpaceX is targeting a backup launch opportunity for Saturday, Nov. 26 at 2:20 p.m. ET, pending range approval.

SpaceX has a second launch planned Tuesday from the Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station for the Eutelsat 10B mission. It's set to launch at 9:57 p.m. ET. Officials said the Falcon 9 first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched Telstar 18 VANTAGE, Iridium-8, and eight Starlink missions.