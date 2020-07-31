Watches, warnings in place along Florida's east coast as Hurricane Isaias shifts slightly more west

Florida's east coast is bracing for Hurricane Isaias as it continues its westward shift.

In its 11 p.m. advisory on Friday, The National Hurricane Center said the storm is moving northwest at 15 mph with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph.

FOX 35 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Richards says Isaias shifted slightly more west, a little closer to Florida, in its 11 p.m. track.

He said the worst weather will happen from 5 a.m. Sunday to midnight Monday, moving a little slower than expected.

Late Friday, Volusia County was placed under a Hurricane Warning, joining Brevard County.

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency on Friday ahead of the system's arrival.

A FOX 35 WEATHER ALERT DAY is in place for the coming weekend, both Saturday and Sunday.

Hurricane Isaias is the second hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

It is currently a Category 1 hurricane.

HURRICANE WATCHES & WARNINGS IN FLORIDA

Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Coastal Volusia County, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County

Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Coastal Volusia County, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County, Coastal Flagler County

Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Inland Volusia County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County

Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Coastal Flagler County

