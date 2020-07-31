Watches, warnings in place along Florida's east coast as Hurricane Isaias shifts west

Florida's east coast is bracing for Hurricane Isaias.

In its 8 p.m. advisory on Friday, The National Hurricane Center said the storm is moving northwest at 15 mph with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph.

The storm was centered about 175 miles south-southeast of Nassau in the Bahamas.

According to the Associated Press, the hurricane knocked shingles off roofs and tumbled trees as it carved its way through an archipelago still recovering from Dorian’s devastation.

Bahamas Power and Light Co. cut off power in certain areas for safety.

FOX 35 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Richards says landfall along Florida's coast is possible in South Florida over the weekend.

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency on Friday ahead of the system's arrival.

A FOX 35 WEATHER ALERT DAY is in place for the coming weekend, both Saturday and Sunday.

Hurricane Isaias is the second hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

It is currently a Category 1 hurricane.

HURRICANE WATCHES & WARNINGS IN FLORIDA

Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County

Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Coastal Volusia County

Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Coastal Volusia County, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County, Coastal Flagler County

Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Inland Volusia County, Coastal Flagler County

Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County

