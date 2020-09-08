Wawa offering free coffee for teachers, faculty during month of September

article

Wawa wants to thank teachers and faculty members for all they've done during the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting Tuesday, Sept. 8, all Wawa stores will offer a free any size coffee or fountain drink to all teachers, faculty members, and school administrators.

The offer runs through September 30.

To get your free beverage, simply tell the associate at the register that you work for a school and the drink will be on the house!

RELATED: Free coffee in September for Central Florida teachers at McDonald's

“As students make their way back to school in-person and virtually across our communities, we wanted to show our tremendous appreciation for the teachers and faculty who are working tirelessly to educate children in our area despite the many unique challenges our schools face this year,” said Mike Sherlock, Chief Food & Beverage Officer for Wawa. “In a school year starting out unlike any we’ve experienced, we are happy to provide this small gesture for a limited time, and we are grateful to so many teachers for providing support for youth in our communities.”

Advertisement

McDonald's is also offering Central Florida teachers a free, small McCafe beverage of their choice every Tuesday throughout September.