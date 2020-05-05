Wendy's customers ask 'Where's the beef?' as restaurants remove menu items

article

Fast-food chain Wendy's is taking burgers off the menu in some locations as the U.S. deals with a meat shortage traced back to the coronavirus.

Wendy's told FOX Business it continues to supply hamburgers to all restaurants with deliveries two to three times per week.

Wendy's Media Relations released the following statement to FOX 11:

"It is widely known that beef suppliers across North America are currently facing production challenges. We continue to supply hamburgers to all of our restaurants, with deliveries two or three times a week, which is consistent with normal delivery schedules. However, some of our menu items may be temporarily limited at some restaurants in this current environment. We’re working diligently to minimize the impact to our customers and restaurants, and continue to work with our supplier partners to monitor this closely."

So far, the beef shortages have been reported at Wendy's restaurants in California, South Carolina and Kentucky.

Some social media users said the Wendy's locations they visited only allowed them to order single-patty burgers.

Wendy's is known for its claim of fresh, never frozen, beef. Costco, Kroger and other grocery chains are rationing the amount of meat customers can buy at one time as processing at U.S. meat plants has slowed down or stopped completely.

In addition, Wendy's rival McDonald's said its Canadian locations would have to import some beef instead of sourcing it from Canada because of meat plant closures including Cargill's Alberta, Canada, plant.

FOX 11's Kelli Johnson and Gigi Graciette contributed to this report.