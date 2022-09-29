When are the theme parks in Florida opening again? Here is what we know

After closing because of Hurricane Ian, some theme parks in Orlando and Tampa are preparing to reopen. For those eager to hit some coasters or see some shows, here is what we know about the openings for SeaWorld Orlando, Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, Legoland Florida, and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

When is Walt Disney World opening?

Walt Disney World will remain closed on Thursday, Sept. 29, but planned to open in a "phased approach," beginning Friday, Sept. 30.

Here is when each theme park will open:

Magic Kingdom: 10 a.m. (Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is also scheduled, and sold out)

EPCOT: 11 a.m.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios: Noon

Disney’s Animal Kingdom: 1 p.m.

Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf will open at 3 p.m.

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon plans to open on Sunday, Oct. 1, according to Disney's website. Blizzard Beach is closed for the season.

Disney Springs will open at 10 a.m.

Guests with resort reservations on Friday, Sept. 30, should arrive to check in at 3 p.m., and not earlier. Those who arrive earlier will not be allowed to check in. Disney said guests can reschedule their trip or cancel it without additional fees.

Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge and Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort will remain closed through Friday, Sept. 30.

Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa will open on Monday, Oct. 3.

Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground is temporarily closed. No opening date given.

When is SeaWorld Orlando opening?

SeaWorld will remain closed on Thursday and Friday, Sept. 29 & 30. The theme park plans to open again on Saturday, Oct. 1. Aquatica Orlando, Discovery Cove, Buscha Gardens Tampa Bay, and Adventure Island will also open on Saturday, according to its website.

Tickets to Busch Garden for Sept. 27-30, 2022, will be extended through the end of the year. Tickets to the other theme parks for Sept. 28-30, 2022, will also be extended through Dec. 31, 2022.

Howl-O-Scream tickets will be extended through Oct. 31, 2022.

When is Universal Orlando opening?

Universal Orlando said it anticipates reopening its theme parks – Universal Orlando and Islands of Adventure – and CityWalk on Friday, Sept. 30 for hotel guests.



Universal said it would also open in a phased approach. Halloween Horror Nights is also expected to resume on Friday, Sept. 30.

When is Legoland Florida opening?

Legoland Florida said it would remain closed on Friday, Sept. 30 to conduct a damage assessment following Hurricane Ian. That includes Legoland's theme park, water park, and Peppa Pig theme park.

A new date has not yet been announced.

When is Fun Spot opening?

In a statement, Fun Spot said it would open its theme parks in Orlando and Kissimmee on Friday, Sept. 30. Both parks will open at 10 a.m.