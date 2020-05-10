When will Florida enter phase 2 of reopening and what will it include?

article

Is Florida approaching phase two of reopening?

Florida is currently in phase one of reopening after rising coronavirus cases caused a statewide stay-at-home order. Phase one allows for a partial reopening of restaurants and retail stores, elective surgeries, and starting Monday, barbershops and salons can reopen with limited capacity.

Here's what is allowed as Florida enters phase one:

Restaurants can offer outdoor seating with 6-foot spacing between tables and indoor seating is limited to 25-percent capacity.

Retail stores can operate at 25-percent of indoor capacity.

Starting Monday, barbershops and hair salons can reopen with 25-percent of indoor capacity.

Elective surgeries can resume.

No changes to closures for bars, nightclubs, gyms, and theaters.

Schools remain distance-learning only.

Visits to senior living facilities are still prohibited.

Pharmacists in Florida will now be allowed to administer COVID-19 tests.

Local governments will be allowed to have more restrictive policies than the state.

Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties are currently excluded from phase one but Palm Beach County will enter it on Monday, leaving just Miami-Dade and Broward as the only remaining Florida counties left out of phase one of reopening.

In the 'Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step. Plan for Florida's Recovery,' by Governor Ron DeSantis, three phases are outlined for Florida's reopening. He said that the plan is safe, smart, and data-driven, taking input and advice into account from those in prominent positions, health care system executives, small business owners, elected officials, unemployed Floridians, and law enforcement.

As the state goes through the phases, it must follow several key metrics, including:

The state maintains the health benchmarks of the Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step Plan.

Maintaining hospital bed capacity.

Monitoring COVID-19 test positive rate.

The plan will allow Florida to enter phase two of reopening when there is no evidence of a rebound and resurgence of COVID-19 cases, while still maintaining the health benchmarks outlined in the plan, hospital bed capacity, and COVID-19 test positive rate.

Governor DeSantis previously said that he hopes the phases will last weeks, not months. However, acknowledges that it will be data-driven and that the next phase will not be entered until ready.

With that said, a date for phase two of reopening has not been set yet.

When phase two goes into effect, several changes will come along with it, including the partial reopening of bars, pubs, nightclubs, gyms, fitness centers, sporting venues, and possibly even theme parks.

Here's what will be allowed as Florida enters phase two:

Bars, pubs, and nightclubs that derive more than 50 percent of sales from alcohol should operate at 50 percent of building capacity with an emphasis on diminished standing room capacity and prioritizing outdoor service. They should keep tables six-feet apart and restrict groups to ten or fewer people.

Restaurants can increase indoor capacity to 75 percent, with appropriate social distancing still in place and tables six-feet apart. Parties should not exceed ten.

Retail stores can increase capacity to 75 percent. Signage should promote social distancing and cleaning protocols should be in place.

Gyms and fitness centers can reopen at 75 capacity. Social distancing and sanitation protocols must be in place and patrons should be separated by six feet.

Barbershops and salons can increase capacity to 75 percent with regular cleanings and social distancing in place. Employees and customers are advised to wear masks and other PPE.

Large venues, like movie theaters, concert halls, auditoriums, bowling alleys, arcades, playhouses, and casinos, can reopen at no more than 75 percent capacity and with strict social distancing protocols. Parties cannot exceed ten.

Large spectator sporting events should limit venue occupancy to 50 percent and use strict social distancing.

Theme parks may consider reopening with capacity limits, strict social distancing, and proper cleaning measures.

Public beaches will be fully open.

State Parks will be open during the day but overnight accommodations will remain closed. Large activities and events are not permitted.

Individuals can resume non-essential travel.

All employers should continue to encourage teleworking while plans to implement employees back to work begin. However, all employers are advised to screen employees before they return to work for COVID-19 symptoms. If practical, take the temperature of each employee.

Vacation rentals can open and operate for in-state reservations only. Those traveling from other states or internationally cannot place rentals.

Local government meets can resume with no more than 50 people in attendance.

The full report of the 'Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step. Plan for Florida's Recovery' can be found below, including further details on each phase of reopening.

During the reopening of Florida, Governor DeSantis still advises social distancing measures and continued testing. However, in phase two, gatherings of 50 people maximum are considered safe as long as social distancing is followed, as opposed to a maximum of ten people in phase one.

Florida has had more than 40,500 positive coronavirus cases, resulting in 1,721 deaths, according to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health.

If you display coronavirus symptoms, you should contact a local health organization and make them aware of your condition prior to arrival while also following specific instructions or guidelines they may have. If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911 and let them know if you have been infected or believe that you may be.

If you are infected, a medical professional or another authority will likely advise that you remain isolated while sick. This includes staying at home and not going into public places or large events.

Please visit the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage for information and guidance regarding COVID-19 in Florida. For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-(866) 779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours a day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.

