Wild Florida drive-thru safari proves to be popular pandemic attraction; owners expanding

As many local attractions are struggling to get visitors in the door, one local spot says business is better than ever.

Wild Florida in Osceola County is expanding the park.

“It turns out it was perfect timing for the pandemic to really give us a run for our money,” said Sam Haught, co-owner and founder of Wild Florida.

In December, Wild Florida opened its drive-thru safari. People can see exotic animals from the comfort of their own cars.

“We didn’t design this with the pandemic in mind but it just has become the perfect solution for people who want to get outside, do something fun, have an adventure with their family, and still maintain all of those social distancing guidelines,” Haught said.

Haught says Wild Florida has decided to buy 185 acres to add to the 85 they already have in the safari.

Business is up around 25 percent.

“We want to do a lot more than what we currently have,” he explained.

People who buy tickets to the safari can also get into the gator park, where baby albino alligators will soon be on display.

Drive, walk or hop on an airboat during your trip. The park says it’s all about giving visitors options.

“Once they hear about this it’s really refreshing,” Haught said.

The local attraction is thriving and expecting their ‘drive-thru’ model to catch on.

“I think we're gonna see more drive-thru attractions…I think you kind of have to,” Haught said.