Wild Florida drive-thru safari to reopen as phase one of Florida's reopening begins

Wild Florida announced on their Facebook page that they will reopen their drive-thru safari on Monday.

The attraction allows guests to ride in their own car and see more than 100 native and exotic animals.

"This experience is hands-free, as guests can book online, check-in and ride through without any human contact," the company previously said, citing that it is perfect for avoiding human contact and maintaining social distancing.

Airboat tours and the Gator Park at Wild Florida remains closed.

Admission to the safari is $15 for adults and $10 kids. Tickets to go through Wild Florida's drive-thru safari can be purchased in advance on their website.

